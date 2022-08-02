Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 3rd Anniversary Update Revealed
Today Bandai Namco revealed and released the 3rd Anniversary update for its popular game Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.
Today Bandai Namco revealed the 3rd Anniversary update for its popular game Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.
While the update is a little late, since the anniversary actually happened in January, it’s releasing today on all platforms.
It includes a whopping 14 skins, which you can find listed below.
- F-14A Tomcat Wardog Skin
- F-14A Tomcat Razgriz Skin
- F-14D Super Tomcat Wardog Skin
- F-15 S/MTD Dision Skin
- F-22A Raptor General Resource Skin
- F-22A Raptor Dision Skin
- Gripen E Splinter Camo Skin
- Mirage 2000-5 Prototype Color Skin
- MiG-29A Fulcrum UPEO Skin
- Rafale M Shining Wing Skin
- Su-37 Terminator UPEO Skin
- Su-47 Berkut UPEO Skin
- Typhoon Prototype Color Skin
- XFA-27 Glowing Green Skin
We’re also getting plenty emblems, including a bunch in collaboration with The Idolmaster: Starlit Season.
- 1 call sign: PHOENIX
- 17 emblems
- 1 type of ACE COMBAT 7 3rd Anniversary Emblem
- 3 types of Nuggets emblems
- 25th Anniversary Nugget -Antares-
- 25th Anniversary Nugget -Warwolf-
- 25th Anniversary Nugget -Reaper-
- 13 types of THE [email protected] STARLIT SEASON Collaboration emblems
- THE [email protected] STARLIT SEASON: HARUKA AMAMI
- THE [email protected] STARLIT SEASON: CHIHAYA KISARAGI
- THE [email protected] STARLIT SEASON: MIKI HOSHII
- THE [email protected] STARLIT SEASON: NANA ABE
- THE [email protected] STARLIT SEASON: RANKO KANZAKI
- THE [email protected] STARLIT SEASON: MIKA JOUGASAKI
- THE [email protected] STARLIT SEASON: MIRAI KASUGA
- THE [email protected] STARLIT SEASON: SHIZUKA MOGAMI
- THE [email protected] STARLIT SEASON: TSUBASA IBUKI
- THE [email protected] STARLIT SEASON: RINZE MORINO
- THE [email protected] STARLIT SEASON: AMANA OSAKI
- THE [email protected] STARLIT SEASON: TENKA OSAKI
- THE [email protected] STARLIT SEASON: KOHAKU OKUZORA
Below you can check out a trailer showing all the content off.
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.
If you’d like to know in detail why the game is so good and has become the most successful game of the series (with over 3 million copies shipped), you can read my full review.