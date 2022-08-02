Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown 3rd Anniversary Update Revealed

Today Bandai Namco revealed and released the 3rd Anniversary update for its popular game Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

Today Bandai Namco revealed the 3rd Anniversary update for its popular game Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown.

While the update is a little late, since the anniversary actually happened in January, it’s releasing today on all platforms.

It includes a whopping 14 skins, which you can find listed below.

F-14A Tomcat Wardog Skin

F-14A Tomcat Razgriz Skin

F-14D Super Tomcat Wardog Skin

F-15 S/MTD Dision Skin

F-22A Raptor General Resource Skin

F-22A Raptor Dision Skin

Gripen E Splinter Camo Skin

Mirage 2000-5 Prototype Color Skin

MiG-29A Fulcrum UPEO Skin

Rafale M Shining Wing Skin

Su-37 Terminator UPEO Skin

Su-47 Berkut UPEO Skin

Typhoon Prototype Color Skin

XFA-27 Glowing Green Skin

We’re also getting plenty emblems, including a bunch in collaboration with The Idolmaster: Starlit Season.

Below you can check out a trailer showing all the content off.

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown is currently available for PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

If you’d like to know in detail why the game is so good and has become the most successful game of the series (with over 3 million copies shipped), you can read my full review.