SD Gundam Battle Alliance Reveals Season Pass, First DLC, & Upcoming Demo

Today Bandai Namco released the first information about the post-launch DLC for its upcoming action game SD Gundam Battle Alliance.

We learn that the game will receive a season pass including three “Unit & Scenario pack” DLCs.

The first will include two missions, “The Cursed Treasure” and “Destination of the Legend” and two units, Gundam Age-FX and Narrative Gundam C-Packs.

The second will also include two missions and two units, while the third will include two missions and three units.

As a purchase bonus, if you get the season pass, you’ll also receive the “Assortment Pack Volume 1” with materials for unit limit breaks.

Another extra DLC will be offered in the form of the Premium Sound & Data Pack, including 35 Gundam anime songs and 15 BGM from Gundam games.

We also learn that a free demo is coming in July 22 on consoles only. The PC Version isn’t getting it.

While the news comes from the South-East Asian arm of Bandai Namco and the western ones did not yet confirm, this kind of thing is usually the same across regions.

You can watch the trailer below.

SD Gundam Battle Alliance is coming for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC and will release ons August 25, 2022.

The game depicts a world in which the stories of the Gundam universe have been distorted by a phenomenon named “Breaks.” In order to correct this false history, players have to lead platoons of three mobile suits and pilots and take on a variety of missions.

You can acquire new mobile suits and various parts to develop your favorite mobile suits into the most powerful machines.

If you’d like to see more, you can check out the original announcement and trailer, a gallery of screenshots, a trailer showing more mobile suits and pilots, and one showing the opening cutscene.