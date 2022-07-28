Outer Wild Is Coming to Xbox Series X|S & PS5 This September; Switch Port Still in the Works

During a Nintendo Direct in Feb. 2021, Outer Wilds was announced for the Nintendo Switch, with a release window of summer 2021. After over a year of waiting, the game has yet to release on the console. News about the state of the Nintendo Switch version has finally arrived a year past the initial release window.

Today, during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase 2022, Mobius Digital gave an update to Outer Wilds on the Nintendo Switch. They confirmed that work on the Switch port is ongoing, and there will be news for the updated release date at a later time. They are working hard to bring a great version of Outer Wilds to the Switch.

When Does Outer Wilds Come Out for Xbox Series X|S & PS5?

Though we will have to wait for the Nintendo Switch version, the team announced that Outer Wilds will also be coming to Xbox Series X|S and PS5 on Sept. 15. These consoles will both run the game at 60fps. You will also be able to upgrade to the Xbox Series X|S and PS5 versions for free if you already own the games.

In Outer Wilds, you are trapped in a time loop and it is your job to get to the bottom of the mystery. Explore the cosmos and gather knowledge about the civilization of the past. You can read our Outer Wilds Review to learn more about the game ahead of its release.

Related Posts