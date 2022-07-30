Gran Turismo 7 X Dior Collaboration Announced

Today, during the Gran Turismo World Series 2022 Manufacturers Cup Showdown, Sony announced a collaboration between Gran Turismo 7 and Dior.

Today, during the Gran Turismo World Series 2022 Manufacturers Cup Showdown, Sony Interactive Entertainment and Polyphony Digital announced a collaboration between Gran Turismo 7 and a popular fashion brand.

The brand is Dior, and the collaboration includes racing gear for the player’s avatar and a customized De Tomaso Mangusta vintage car.

The car’s livery and the gear were designed by British fashion designer and Artistic Director of Dior men’s collections, Kim Jones.

The collection includes a helmet, racing suit, matching gloves, and reinterpreted “Diorizon” shoes.

Both the car and the gear carry the number “47” to pay homage to Christian Dior’s first fashion show in 1947.

Everything will be released in-game on August 25.

Gran Turismo 7 is currently available for PS5 and PS4 and you can read our review.

You can also take a look at the latest free update released a few days ago that adds a couple of new Scapes set in Japan on top of the Porsche 918 Spyder ’13, the Nissan Skyline Super Silhouette Group 5 ’84, and the Maserati A6GCS/53 Spyder ’54.

The previous update in June added the 1932 Ford Roadster, the SUZUKI V6 Escudo Pikes Peak Special ’98, and the SUZUKI Vision Gran Turismo (Gr.3 Version).