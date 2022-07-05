Watch Over 1,000 Final Fantasy XIV Community Members Sing “Close in the Distance” in New Video

The Final Fantasy XIV community often sparks some amazing feats of creativity, and today we see a brand new one.

Music producer, composer, and YouTuber Alex Moukala released a video that includes about 1,400 community members as they perform the theme song from the Endwalker expansion, “Close in the Distance.” Additional special guests including musicians and YouTubers (including Susan Calloway and Amanda Achen, who are definitely familiar among the FFXIV community) also join in performing the song arranged by Moukala himself alongside Husky by the Geek.

This glorious crescendo of musical goodness is the result of several months of work since the announcement Moukala posted on social media in February.

He dedicated the song to the developers of the game and those who work on it, on top of the community itself. He also promised, to honor composer Masayoshi Soken and his courage, to make sure that all proceeds from the video’s monetization will go to “some good charities.”

Soken-san recently revealed to have battled cancer since October 2020, and he opted to continue to work from the hospital. Thankfully, he is now better.

You can check the video out below.

Final Fantasy XIV is currently available for PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC. The Endwalker expansion has been released a few months ago and you can read our recent review.

You can also read more about the changes planned for the longer term, including a refresh of the graphics, and about the upcoming update 6.2 “Buried Memory,” which will introduce the “Island Sanctuary” feature and more.