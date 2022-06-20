Final Fantasy XIV “Close in the Distance” Music Video Is a Moving Trip Down Memory Lane

Today Square Enix released a new video dedicated to its popular MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV, featuring the “Close in the Distance” song.

The video features the sing “Close in the Distance,” one of the most iconic from the recent expansion Endwalker, composed by Masayoshi Soken and performed by Jason Charles Miller.

That being said, the video doesn’t feature just footage from Endwalker, but goes all the way back down the memory lane to scenes and characters that veterans of the game have seen several years ago.

You can watch it below and see if you manage not to shed a tear. Do keep in mind that some of the scenes portrayed are spoilers from the main storyline all the way to the finale of Endwalker, so you may want to avoid watching if haven’t played yet and plan to.

Final Fantasy XIV has become the most profitable game in the Final Fantasy franchise, and the publisher’s own CEO Yosuke Matsuda mentioned that Square Enix is “extremely pleased” by its performance with paying subscribers consistently growing since before the release of the latest expansion. Further success is expected during the current fiscal year which will end in March 2023.

Final Fantasy XIV is currently available for PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC. The Endwalker expansion has been released a few months ago and you can read our recent review.

You can also read more about the update coming in a few days and about the changes planned for the longer term, including a refresh of the graphics.