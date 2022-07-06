Dragon Ball May Be Coming to Fortnite, According to Datamined Game Files

It may soon be time to Kamehameha in Fortnite!

It looks like Dragon Ball is finally making its way to Fortnite, if leaks coming from datamined game files are anything to go by.

The news comes from popular dataminer HYPEX, who has noticed a brand-new cel-shaded Creative prop called the ‘Stamina Container.’ The logo on the container is essentially the exact same as the ‘Capsule Corp’ logo from the Dragon Ball franchise. It also has the same cel-shaded anime outline as other anime cosmetics that entered the Fortnite universe from series like Naruto.

POSSIBLE DRAGON BALL Z x FORTNITE COLLAB!



Epic added a new Creative Stamina Prop this update that looks exactly like Capsule Corp from DBZ, and this prop also has outlines like the anime cosmetics! pic.twitter.com/0CANUPqU4y — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 6, 2022

At the time of writing, there’s no word on exactly when the Dragon Ball collaboration will arrive in-game, or even to what extent the two franchises will collide, if at all. There’s always the possibility this is just a major coincidence, but all the signs do suggest one of the most-wanted collaborations is finally happening in Fortnite.

If Naruto is anything to go by, though, there’s a good chance we’ll get some character skins, a number of back blings and other cosmetics hitting the Store. A few other cosmetics may be available for free for completing challenges or ‘Quests,’ though nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

The Naruto crossover event included a number of cosmetics available for free via the Fortnite Nindo Challenges.

For now, we’re just given a Stamina Container to further fuel Dragon Ball fans’ dreams of the franchise finally crossing over onto the Fortnite island.

In today’s update, we’ve also received some new additions to the arsenal of weapons and items in rotation in the form of the brand-new Charge SMG, and the returning Port-a-Fort item, allowing players to pop-up a huge structure from their inventory. Indiana Jones’ challenges have also finally unlocked, allowing players to get the secret Battle Pass skin for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Related Posts