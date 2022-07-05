All Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Bosses, Ranked Hard to Controller Out the Window

Studio MDHR’s Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course expansion is finally here, and while it errs a wee bit on the shorter side, it’s still an absolute blast that offers some of the most inventive and creative bosses in the entire game. With that in mind, then, we thought that we’d rank all the bosses from hard to controller out the window.

While there are six core bosses in the DLC, there’s also an additional secret boss which we thought we’d include in here as well. So, without further ado, let’s get started, shall we?

***Spoiler Warning: If you don’t want a major plot point from Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course spoiled, turn back now.***

Glumstone The Giant

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Bosses, Ranked

Image Credit: Studio MDHR via Twinfinite

Stage: Gnome Way Out

Most Challenging Phase: Final Phase in Glumstone Giant’s Belly

Kicking off the list is Glumstone Giant and despite his placement as the “easiest” boss on here, he’s by no means a pushover. Essentially, he’s a big ol’ mountain giant with a *checks notes* donsy of gnomes (apparently the collective noun for a group of gnomes is called a donsy — hey, we both learned something new today!).

While manoeuvering the moving pillars, players will have to make sure not to get hit by flocks of geese flying overhead, as well as gnomes with hammers that’ll bosh you if you stay on a pillar for too long. And that’s before factoring in the pesky imps who’re busy brewing nasty potions that shoot out projectiles in the giant’s maw.

Truth is, these early phases may be tricky, but it’s the third and final phase — when you’re transported into Glumstone Giant’s belly — where you’ll truly be tested. Make sure to keep parrying the skeleton crocodile’s pink tongue and the job’s a good ‘un.

Moonshine Mob

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Bosses, Ranked

Image Credit: Studio MDHR via Twinfinite

Stage: Bootlegger Boogie

Most Challenging Phase: Second Phase with Light Bug and the Gramophone

Much akin to Ribby and Croaks from the original, the Moonshine Mob are a handful of unsavory gangsters with a penchant for gambling. First, you’ll be contending with the Spider Mobster who calls in a bunch of fly thugs to kick your butt.

Next, you’ll be going toe-to-toe with a lounge-singing Light Bug, but it’s actually her gramophone that is the true threat here. You see, said gramophone blasts out six sound waves that spin around the screen clockwise and anti-clockwise that are really tricky to avoid. Long story short, this phase can really catch out those who are unprepared.

Lastly, you’ll have to take on a giant Anteater sporting a fetching trilby hat. He alone isn’t too bad, but just make sure to watch out for the cheeky snail at the end of this fight hidden under Anteater’s bonnet. You’ve been warned!

Angel and Demon

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Bosses, Ranked

Image Credit: Studio MDHR via Twinfinite

Stage: One Hell of a Dream

Most Challenging Phase: First Phase

Interestingly, the secret boss in The Delicious Last Course only has one phase. Thing is, it can be a pretty tough one, especially if you’re not sure what to do.

The key to this battle is to remember that whichever enemy you face toward will be an Angel which cannot hurt you, and whichever enemy is behind you will be a Devil that can hurt you. In other words, this boss battle is a constant balancing act where you’ll be busy turning back and forth in a bid to not get hit by the numerous projectiles.

Thankfully, this boss’s health pool is fairly paltry compared to others on this list, so it shouldn’t take you too long to put this duo six feet under.

Esther Winchester

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Bosses, Ranked

Image Credit: Studio MDHR via Twinfinite

Stage: High-Noon Hoopla

Most Challenging Phase: Final Phase with Tin of Sausages

The one and only side-scrolling shoot-’em-up stage in the whole expansion belongs to Esther Winchester, a hoover-wielding cow who’s also a snazzy cowgirl to boot. This boss starts off hard and ends, well, even harder.

Yes, her first phase is super challenging, as you’ll need to avoid an assortment of projectiles flying around the screen. Thankfully, the second and third phases that comprise the middle of the encounter are relatively straightforward, which will hopefully give you some breathing space in-between all the mayhem.

The best is saved for last, however, as she morphs into a tin of beef sausages. Said sausages are really intricate to manoeuver but keep spamming those missiles and she’ll eventually go down quicker than you can say “Howdy, Partner”. Yee-haw!

The Howling Aces

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Bosses, Ranked

Image Credit: Studio MDHR via Twinfinite

Stage: Doggone Dogfight

Most Challenging Phase: Final Phase with the Laser Turrets, Shortly Followed by the Screen Spinning Clockwise

A bulldog fighter pilot with a wingman who likes to chuck tennis balls at you, The Howling Aces starts off easily enough. In fact, even the second phase is a walk in the park, too, compared to many of the other antagonists you’ve met along your adventure.

But boy, does the going get tough when you finally make it to the final phase. Not only do you have to contend with a really tricky laser sequence, while maneuvering the very narrow platform of an airplane’s wings, but the game will also decide to spin everything at a 90-degree angle which completely discombobulates you.

Oh, and you’ll also be pelted with flying red and yellow dog bowls while you’re super disorientated. How kind! Honestly, we sort of lucked out on this one, but if you want advice, we’d definitely recommend a homing weapon like the Crackshot or Chaser to help make this specific fight more of a breeze.

Mortimer Freeze

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Bosses, Ranked

Image Credit: Studio MDHR via Twinfinite

Stage: Snow Cult Scuffle

Most Challenging Phase: Final Phase with the Floating Platforms and Aurora Borealis

Not going to lie, this took me and a pal an asinine amount of time to beat. Learning the first phase like the back of your hand really helps, as you ideally want to go into the second and third phases with as much HP as possible.

Essentially, Mortimer Freeze is a rotund, bearded old man who loves to whack things with a huge whale. He also has command over a bunch of cute icicles. But don’t let their cuteness lull you into a false sense of security. Seriously, they’re just little arseholes who really want to rain on your parade.

During the second phase, Mortimer warps into a massive Ice Beast and you’ll have to time your jumps perfectly in order to avoid his devastating rolls. And finally, the Aurora Borealis at the end is just the icing on the cake (read: the absolute worst). Keep on moving near the center of the screen, and avoid the numerous projectiles and sooner or later, you’ll eventually reign supreme.

Chef Saltbaker

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course Bosses, Ranked

Image Credit: Studio MDHR via Twinfinite

Stage: A Dish to Die For

Most Challenging Phase: Both the First and Final Phase

So, here we are. The final boss and the hardest boss in The Delicious Last Course is actually… the friendly Chef Saltbaker! Yeah, I know. You probably saw that twist a mile off.

You see, the thing with Chef Saltbaker is his first and final phases are tough as ol’ boots. You’ll be contending with a screen filled with cooking ingredients flying around the screen, as well as a really annoying ball of flame that loves to gravitate towards you. And that’s just the first part of the battle.

The second phase can be particularly thorny, too, but as long as you keep aiming your weapon primarily at the four pepper shakers in each corner of the screen, which then fly off and smack the dastardly pastry cook right in the mug, you’ll soon reach the next part.

Here, you can have a wee rest, as the third phase is a total doddle. Don’t worry, you’ve earned it! Finally, the floor will give way, and you’ll be tasked with maneuvering between floating platforms. Unfortunately, Saltbaker’s mischievous heart will float about and will be a real buzzkill.

Ms. Chalice’s horizontal Super Art will come in handy here, or you could opt for the invulnerability Super Art, on the other hand. Whatever you go for, you’ll also need a little bit of good ol’ lady luck, as this phase is as hard as titanium-tipped nails. With a little patience, you’ll soon bring this nefarious dough-slinger down. Good luck and godspeed — you’ve got this!

