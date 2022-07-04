Can You Name These Valorant Maps from Their Close-Ups? Take This Quiz to Find Out

Having a deep understanding of map layouts is majorly important in any tactical shooter, and Valorant is no exception. Given the game only has eight of them, and now just seven since the removal of Split, learning every nook and cranny is a big part of improving your game sense and performance. Those who play Valorant regularly should know all of them like the back of their hands. But do you? Faced with a Valorant map quiz, could you identify them based on tiny images from random places? Let’s find out.

Here, we’ve compiled a dozen images from obscure locations across Valorant’s different maps, and we’re challenging you to name which map they’re from. Some should be fairly easy to recognize, while others will be much harder. We’ll assign an appropriate rank to you depending on how many you can name! Good luck.

Valorant Quiz: Can You Name The Maps These Images Are From? Start quiz Continue

That does it for Twinfinite's Valorant map quiz.

