Black Adam SDCC Sneak Peek Shows off Doctor Fate and Hawkman

This sneak peek (though it is decent length) was originally shown off during a panel at SDCC. Considering video’s length, this is just about a complete Black Adam trailer complete with appearances by Doctor Fate and Hawkman in full costume. These two are the only JSA (Justice Society of America) heroes shown in this sneak peek, but it has already been said that the movie will feature Cyclone and Atom Smasher as well.

You can see the sneak peek for yourself below.

Speaking of Doctor Fate and Hawkman, it’s nice to see the DCEU continue to use amazingly comic accurate costumes for the heroes. We already know that Black Adam will not feature an appearance by Shazam, which is interesting considering Black Adam’s powers come from the exact same source and they are archenemies. It’s possible their match up will happen in a Black Adam 2 or Shazam 3. We might even get a hint of that in the likely post-credit sequence.

For those maybe unaware of what Black Adam will be about, the movie’s official site gives a synopsis of:

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the ancient gods—and imprisoned just as quickly—Black Adam is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

You’ll be able to see Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam in action on Oct. 21 only in theaters.

Related Posts