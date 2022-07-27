A New Glitch Causes Sims to Age Faster in The Sims 4

Source: Maxis Studios

The Sims 4 players are a little frustrated this week, as it seems many have encountered a new glitch that causes an accelerated aging process even with the “Long Lifespan” enabled.

Since the release of the latest update, users have claimed that children instantly turn into teenagers and young adults now appear as elders. Additionally, Sims will now cry over everyone missing their birthdays and Mods will be corrupted in the game.

One user has stated how multiple elder Sims died simultaneously and mentioned some significant issues with the Create-A-Sim, as shown here:

If you don’t know the hilarious and dramatic glitch in the Sims 4 update from yesterday – essentially, if you’re playing with long lifespan and enter Create a Sim for ANY REASON, your sims age up.



Some people have complained all their elder sims dropped dead at once. Incredible. — HIS0KATH (@HIS0KATH) July 27, 2022

Fortunately, it seems Electronic Arts is trying to resolve the issue after a player explained how fast their Sims aged in a measly 10 minutes.

We're investigating this, thanks much for letting me know! https://t.co/Wmze5mLitb — SimGuruNick (@SimGuruNick) July 26, 2022

While they are looking to clear this issue, The Sims’ official Twitter offered a temporary solution to this age glitch. In this post, EA recommends playing or creating a new save of the game with the default lifespan, which means you won’t be able to have the “Long Lifespan” enabled.

So, those who have updated the game will need to ensure they follow this guideline, or else the issue will continue to persist.

Hopefully, the glitch will resolve before the release of the High School Years pack because there will undoubtedly be high volumes of traffic after the exclusive launches. If you want to obtain this pack, it is currently available for preorder and provides players with the latest technology of The Sims 4.

Related Posts