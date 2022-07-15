The Sims 4 Update Adds New Sexual Orientation Options
Players will now have more control in The Sims 4 sexual orientation update.
Maxis Studios has recently announced a new update featuring a sexual orientation option in Create a Sim. As a player, you’ll be able to decide your Sims attraction to specific genders, romance preferences, and interests in Woohoo.
With this sexual orientation component, your Sims will automatically reject those who don’t meet their attraction preferences, except for characters who like both men and women. In addition, Maxis Studios hopes to include more gender identities in the future to expand gameplay further.
If you aren’t sure about your character’s gender attraction, you can click on ‘Yes’ in the exploring romantically section, which changes your Sim’s sexual orientation throughout their journey. Furthermore, you can leave this box unchecked to produce an Aromantic character.
The last adjustment to The Sims 4 is an update to the Woohoo interaction in the game. In this alteration, you’ll be able to decide which gender your Sims will ‘mess around’ with, but you can still refrain from this opportunity for more of an Asexual storyline.
To ensure a better experience for Aromantic narratives, Sims can ask friends to be Woohoo Partners without the previous requirement of romantic social exchanges.
Players can also change these options later down the line by altering them in Create A Sim or decide not to click any of the boxes to play the default method of the game.
The Sims 4 continues to add more LGBTQIA+ friendly representations within the storyline, including the latest custom pronouns update. If you want to check out this newest feature, you can expect to see it in the base game when the High School Years Expansion Pack releases. Although the sexual orientation option will be available for all game players, you can still pre-order this latest addition.
