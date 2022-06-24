Top 5 Best Multiplayer Games Available During Steam Summer Sale 2022

The Steam Summer Sale is an integral part of the season by now. The only problem is, there’s such a mountain of games, that it’s hard to keep track of what might be worthwhile and what’s worth waiting for an even bigger discount.

To save you some of the stress, we’ve organized the best multiple games you should look into picking up while it’s part of the Steam Summer Sale. You have from now until July 7 to pick up anything or everything below.

Golf With Your Friends

Best Multiplayer Games in Steam Summer Sale

Original Price: $14.99 – Sale Price: $4.94

Enjoy all the fun of minigolf and ruined friendships without leaving your computer! You can gather together yourself and up to 11 of your friends to all compete in a totally fair (only if you want) round of minigolf.

Golf With Your Friends also includes customizable options such as random ball shapes and sizes. Do you want your friend(s) to be stuck as an acorn while you get to be a Christmas ornament? It’s not your fault, it’s randomized! There are also other game modes like hockey or basketball. If you’re looking for a silly time with friends, this is the right pick.

SpeedRunners

Original Price: $14.99 – Sale Price: $3.74

In terms of grabbing a group of friends to compete on a frustrating course, SpeedRunners is somewhat similar to the above game. SpeedRunners is a competitive platformer where the whole goal is getting to the finish first. You also have to keep up with whoever is in first or risk being eliminated.

While the multiplayer is only four players, there is an excellent system where you can play with local and online friends at the same time. If you’re looking for a good competition party game, SpeedRunners is the right choice for you.

Risk of Rain 2

Original Price: $24.99 – Sale Price: $12.49

If you’re familiar with the original 2D Risk of Rain, this is a whole different ballpark. Risk of Rain 2 manages to keep the same atmosphere and progression of the first game while translating the gameplay into being a third-person shooter. It works incredibly well.

Risk of Rain 2 allows for four players to team up to take on the ever-increasing difficulty. The cheaters are the same fundamentally but have transformed for a new perspective. The items have been adapted for a 3D environment, but if you were very familiar with them before, they function the same. Advanced knowledge helps in the beginning, but the game is very easy to get into.

Deep Rock Galactic

Original Price: $29.99 – Sale Price: $9.89

If you’re a fan of Left 4 Dead, you’ll find something to love in Deep Rock Galactic. Once again you can gather four friends to play as Dwarfs as you venture into the depths of a foreign planet to mine the resources. There are several mission types like collecting a certain mineral or gathering alien eggs.

There are four different classes of Dwarves to play as, each with their own mobility tools such as a high-powered drill or ziplines. All of the environment can be mined through with your trusty pickaxe to reach whatever may be on the other side. Not every creature found in the caves are friendly and teamwork is usually the only way to guarantee survival.

Dead by Daylight

Original Price: $19.99 – Sale Price: $7.99

Asymmetric horror games never seem to last. However, Dead by Daylight has thus far stood the test of time. Part of that might be because of all of the crossovers letting you play as classic horror movie villains such as Scream’s Ghostface or Freddy Krueger.

Matches of Dead by Daylight have four survivors face off against one killer. The goal for the survivors is to open up the exit and survive, whereas the killer must do what horror movie killers do best. For survivors, the tension is always palpable, as the killer could be anywhere.

Getting to be the killer is a rush as you don’t have any intricate machinery to work with, you just have to hunt your friends. Dead by Daylight is a good time whenever you want to gather together and frequently scare your friends.

