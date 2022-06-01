Piofiore: Episodio 1926 Releases on Nintendo Switch September 2022

Today, Aksys Games officially revealed the North American release date for the highly anticipated sequel to last year’s hit Piofiore: Fated Memories, Piofiore: Episodio 1926. The sequel is set to release exclusively for Nintendo Switch on Sept. 22, 2022, in both Standard and Limited editions.

Each first run copy includes six full-color collectible cards featuring the main characters in the game. You can check out the official description and features for Piofiore: Episodio 1926 right down below.

The year is 1926. The port city of Burlone, known as the “backdoor of Europe,” is home to three powerful mafia families vying for control. Liliana Adornato is a church orphan with a hidden past that is inexorably tied to fate of the city and the unique marking on her chest. But when a new threat looms over both Burlone and Liliana, the leaders of the Falzone, Visconti, and Lao-Shu families must come together in a temporary truce to retrieve a stolen relic and restore the balance of power. Experience the continuation of each character’s story from Piofiore: Fated Memories in five all-new episodes, a thrilling tale of mystery and murder, and an alternative what-if scenario that sheds new light on a familiar face.

Key Features

Experience the tumultuous period of history that was 1920s Italy in this fictional tale woven between real-world events.

Three types of stories to enjoy, each with their own revelations and romances. Play through multiple times to reveal additional perspectives and alternate endings!

A year in the life of the mafia: An advent calendar-like system allows you to play through events across the year 1926.

