Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer Live Broadcast Will Reveal Update 6.2 on July 1

If you’ve already completed all the content released for Final Fantasy XIV with update 6.15 more is coming, and we’re going to hear more about it soon.

Today Square Enix announced that the next Letter from the Producer Live broadcast will be aired on July 1 at 4:00 am PDT, 7:00 am EDT, noon BST, or 1:00 pm CEST, depending on where you live. It’ll be the 71th of the game’s over eleven years of history.

The broadcast will include the first reveal of the next major update, numbered 6.2.

We’re likely going to hear the update’s title and possibly a tentative release window (the release date is usually announced in a second broadcast), on top of some of the features we can expect from the update.

It’ll certainly be interesting to see what Square Enix is going to bring to the table over the next few months, especially considering the growing success that has become basically meteoric as of late.

Final Fantasy XIV has become the most profitable game in the Final Fantasy franchise, and the publisher’s own CEO Yosuke Matsuda mentioned that Square Enix is “extremely pleased” by its performance with paying subscribers consistently growing since before the release of the latest expansion. Further success is expected during the current fiscal year which will end in March 2023.

Final Fantasy XIV is currently available for PlayStation 4, PS5, and PC. The Endwalker expansion has been released a few months ago and you can read our recent review.

You can also read more about the update coming in a few days and about the changes planned for the longer term, including a refresh of the graphics.