Star Wars: The Bad Batch Returns With Season 2 This Fall on Disney+

If you love the adorably gruff cast of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, you have reason to celebrate, as they’re coming back for a second season.

If you love the adorably gruff cast of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, you have reason to celebrate, as they’re coming back for a second season.

During Star Wars Celebration, Disney announced that the popular animated series is coming back this fall, streaming on Disney+.

The announcement was made with a trailer, which you can watch below. It shows plenty of familiar faces and a few new ones.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch originally debuted in May 2021. The first season ran for 16 episodes portraying the clones of the Bad Batch as they try to find their way in a changing galaxy.

This Star Wars Celebration, which was hosted in its traditional venue at the Anaheim Convention Center, California, had a lot of news for the fans of the popular franchise, including games and more linear content.

Electronic Arts announced a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, titled Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC in 2023.

On the other hand, Star Wars: Andor will start streaming on Disney+ on August 31, 2022, telling the story of young rebel Cassian Andor.

Of course, Star Wars fans also have Kenobi to enjoy, as the new series starring Ewan McGregor has just debuted a couple of days ago, as usual on Disney+.