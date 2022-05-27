Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Announced as Jedi Fallen Order Sequel Coming in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5 & PC

Electronic Arts, Respawn Entertainment, and Lucasfilm just announced Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

The game will launch in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Kal Kestis will return as the protagonist and the game is developed by the same team at Respawn under the leadership of game director Stig Asmussen.

This is probably not a massive surprise considering that it was teased back in January, but it’s certainly welcome.

Below you can check out a teaser trailer.

Here’s how Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is officially described by Electronic Arts.

“Star Wars Jedi: Survivor picks up five years after the events of Jedi: Fallen Order. Cal must stay one step ahead of the Empire’s constant pursuit as he begins to feel the weight of being one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy. Accompanied by his trusty companion BD-1, Cal will meet and ally himself with an array of unique and interesting characters on his journey. Jedi: Survivor will expand on the series’ dynamic combat in new and innovative ways. In order to survive, Cal must learn new skills and grow his connection with the Force.”

We also get a comment from Asmussen himself:

“Even before completing Jedi: Fallen Order, our team had a vision of how to carry the adventure for Cal, BD, and the crew into the sequel. For Jedi: Survivor, we are working in lockstep with Lucasfilm Games to build on the legacy of Jedi: Fallen Order. We’re leveraging advanced technology to create more dynamic Jedi combat and cinematic storytelling to expand on Cal’s story as he matures and survives during the dark times. We can’t wait to share more about the game with the world later this year.”

Lastly, vice president of Lucasfilm Games Douglas Reilly also commented.