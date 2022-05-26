Star Wars: Andor Arrives on Disney+ in Late August 2022

Today, Disney+ revealed that its newest upcoming Star Wars television series, Andor, would be arriving on the platform this Summer. To be exact, the show will begin streaming on August 31, 2022.

Star Wars: Andor follows Cassian Andor, a young rebel that embarks on a path against The Empire that is destined to make him a hero. You can check out the official teaser trailer for the series, alongside a general description, just down below.

The “Andor” series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. Diego Luna returns as Cassian Andor and is joined by cast members Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgård, Adria Arjona, Denise Gough and Kyle Soller. The executive producers are Kathleen Kennedy, Sanne Wohlenberg, Diego Luna and Michelle Rejwan. Tony Gilroy is the creator and showrunner.

For more information, be sure to check back to the site for updates. In the meantime, we’ve also got plenty of other great Star Wars content for you below, including quizzes, news, and features covering all of the television series, movies, and video games the franchise has to offer.

Featured Image Source: Disney+

