Star Citizen Videos Show Drake Corsair, Salvaging, & More as Crowdfunding Passes $458 Million

Cloud Imperium Games released two videos about its ever-growing space sim Star Citizen, showing upcoming ships and features.

Cloud Imperium Games released two videos about its ever-growing space sim Star Citizen

The first shows plenty of content coming in future updates, including the Drake Corsair and the first look at salvaging.

The second, much longer video showcases the process of creating a derelict outpost.

You can check both out below.

In other Star Citizen news, the crowdfunding total has just passed $458 million and it’s currently sitting on $458,250,036.

The number of registered accounts has recently passed 3.7 million, and it’s at 3,742,652 at the moment of this writing.

As usual, you should keep in mind that it’s known that not all of them are paying players. The number includes free accounts created for a variety of reasons, including Free Fly events like the one coming later this month.

A few months ago, we got an extensive look at what’s coming to Star Citizen with several panels hosted at CitizenCon.

If you’re wondering whether the game is actually fun to play, this is a good place to start. A star-studded single-player campaign titled “Squadron 42” is in development.

For the sake of full disclosure, do keep in mind that the author of this article has been a Star Citizen backer since the original Kickstarter campaign several years ago.