News

Microsoft Flight Simulator Rotterdam & Podgorica Airports Released; Tijuana Gets New Screenshots

Third-party developers released two new airports for Microsoft Flight Simulator and revealed new screenshots of another.
We start with RDPresets, which released Rotterdam The Hague Airport (EHRD) in the Netherlands.

It’s available on SimMarket for $17.68 plus applicable VAT.

  • Highly detailed version of Rotterdam the Hague Airport.
  • Handcrafted 3D Objects
  • Accurate night lighting.
  • Accurate vliegclub area and new aeroclub building.
  • Hoog-Zestienhoven Industrial area modelled.
  • Airport Hotel Rotterdam
  • Brand new Fletcher Hotel in front of the Wings Hotel modeled.
  • Simple terminal interior.
  • Optimized performance.
  • Custom highly detailed ground textures.
  • Accurate area in front of the airport, featuring billboards, monuments, flags, fuel station, full car parks.
  • Accurate taxiway, runway and apron featuring the recently added (Q) parkings.
  • PBR Materials throughout.
Orbx also released Podgorica Airport (LYPG), serving the capital city of Montenegro.

It’s currently available on Orbx Direct for $12.61.

  • BR as standard
  • Detailed interior terminal
  • Unique static aircraft
  • Custom weather-influenced ground polygon with unique textures and markings
  • By Rasha Tucakov

Last, but not least, Magsoft has posted new renders of its Tijuana International Airport (MMTJ) in Mexico.

Development of 3D elements is “very advanced” according to the developer, but a release date has not been announced yet.

If you want to learn more about the game itself, you can read our review which will tell you everything you need to know about Asobo Studio’s game.

Microsoft Flight Simulator is already available for Windows 10 and Steam, and Xbox Series X|S.

