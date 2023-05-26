Zelda: TOTK’s Latest Update Removes a Popular Exploit
The duplication glitch is no more.
Since Zelda: TOTK launched, players have found joy with an unintended duplication glitch allowing players to spawn more items, foodstuffs and combat gear to their hearts’ content.
Naturally, it wasn’t thought to be an intended mechanic and Zelda’s latest post-launch patch has confirmed that the glitch is set to be eradicated.
Version 1.1.2 went live late on May 25, fixing numerous bugs. While the patch notes themselves do not specifically reference the duplication glitch, numerous Zelda accounts have since confirmed that it’s no longer possible in game.
The full Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom patch notes for May 25 are detailed below:
Audio Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the sound would play at an extremely high volume in certain conditions.
Additional Fixes
- Fixed an issue in the main quest, “Camera Work in the Depths”, where players could not progress beyond a certain point. Downloading the update will allow players to proceed past that point.
- Several issues have been addressed to improve the gameplay experience.
While some players will likely be disappointed by the patch and the removal of the duplication glitch, it’s natural for developers to want to ensure the game is played as intended.
Some players were finding success in duplicating ultra-rare and high-value items, like Diamonds, with the glitch. This made playthroughs, challenges and acquiring in-game items far easier than it should have been.
We can expect further patches from Nintendo as Zelda ages, with new glitches, bugs and problems almost certain to emerge in a game of TOTK’s magnitude. We’ll be covering them all right here on Twinfinite. In the meantime, check out our related content below for all the latest on the latest Zelda instalment.
