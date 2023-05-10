Image Source: Nintendo

If you’re one of the many excited fans awaiting the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the Nintendo Switch this coming weekend, there is a fantastic opportunity, albeit for a limited time, to get the new game for a GREATLY reduced price of just $20. Yep, you’re not hallucinating. If you want to take advantage of this insane new release deal, you can get Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Less Than Half Price, here’s how.

How to Get Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom For Just $20

Image Source: GameStop Inc

First and foremost, this extreme discount offer is a Gamestop exclusive, allowing you to nab The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for either the Nintendo Switch, the Nintendo Switch Lite, or the Nintendo Switch OLED for a mere $20. To do so, you’ll need to trade in two physical games from a pre-selected list of 139 titles, which shouldn’t prove too difficult. The titles vary across multiple consoles as well, from the Switch and 3DS to the Xbox Series X|S to the PS4 and PS5.

Upon trading in your two chosen games, you’ll automatically receive a $50 discount towards your order of the Switch exclusive The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, bumping the price from $70 down to $20.

Bear in mind that traditional Gamestop policies apply to this offer. In other words, if the trade value of your two chosen games goes above $50, you will get the extra funds as in-store credit. You also cannot combine this offer with any other, and the games you trade in most both be in full working order.

Click here to view the limited-time $50 discount offer on Gamestop’s website, along with the entire list of 139 titles that qualify towards it. Some of the titles on the list, such as the Fire Emblem Fates entries for 3DS, are fast becoming coveted on the reselling market and could actually be more valuable on their own. So choose wisely.

Let us know if you plan on getting the game this coming weekend, and if you take advantage of this great deal with Gamestop.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom debuts exclusively across all Nintendo Switch models on Friday, May 12. Be sure to check out all of our news and guides for the game which will be updating constantly, including our 6 Ways to Prepare for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guide.

