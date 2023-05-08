Is GameStop Doing a Midnight Release for Tears of the Kingdom?

Image Source: Nintendo

Midnight launches have been a staple for the gaming community, where players can come together to get the latest titles in the industry. However, up until recently, there haven’t been many events for this special occasion, primarily due to the handy electronic transaction of various services. But, if you are reminiscing about these good ole’ times, we’ll explain whether or not GameStop is hosting a midnight release for Tears of the Kingdom.

Is GameStop Hosting a Tears of the Kingdom Midnight Release? Answered

Tears of the Kingdom fans can rejoice as GameStop will throw multiple midnight releases on May 12, 2023, in selected stores. Not only can you pick up the sequel, but you can also grab a variety of Zelda-themed accessories while there, expanding your collection further.

You can view the official promotion of the event on the GameStop page to see if your area has been selected, including information on specific addresses and release times. If you are unsure about your location, contact your local store to learn about upcoming events.

Those in New York City can also visit an exclusive Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom celebration to fully immerse themselves in the majestic world of Hyrule. But be sure to check in before its end date on May 14, 2023.

Harness the power of Link’s new abilities when The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game arrives on Friday – and from now until May 14th pop into our E 14th St. store in New York City to experience a world fueled by your imagination.



The land and skies of Hyrule await. pic.twitter.com/ohXXhGYuBG — GameStop (@GameStop) May 7, 2023

Regardless of the midnight release, you can still pre-order Tears of the Kingdom digitally on GameStop to receive a free Wooden Plaque.

Is Best Buy Doing a Midnight Release for Tears of the Kingdom?

Since there isn’t any information regarding a midnight release for Tears of the Kingdom, it is assumed that Best Buy will not be hosting this event. Nonetheless, you can pre-order the game through the store digitally or in-store.

Previously, Best Buy did not have any pre-order bonuses, but now users have claimed that an art print has been auto-added to their purchase.

If you preordered Zelda; Tears of the Kingdom CE from Best Buy in the past, they have now auto-added the art print preorder bonus to the order. More details about the art print: https://t.co/QX70aSVBNE



Check your order history to confirm pic.twitter.com/sgKfYi3Tyd — Wario64 (@Wario64) April 6, 2023

So, if you haven’t decided where to pre-order Tears of the Kingdom, you can consider this bonus.

Is Walmart Doing a Midnight Release for Tears of the Kingdom?

Similar to Best Buy, Walmart is seemingly not holding a midnight release for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, despite hosting these types of events in the past. Pre-orders are still available for purchase, including the free Black Wall Scroll. Yet, users may have to act fast since there has been a high demand for this exclusive.

The Collector’s Edition is currently out of stock through this retailer, like many others, but we could see a resupply at a later date.

Is Nintendo Doing a Midnight Release for Tears of the Kingdom?

Nintendo New York will host a midnight launch between 12 a.m. to 2 a.m., which requires a reservation. Unfortunately, the event is sold out, so you won’t be able to attend without an appointment.

Those lucky enough to obtain a ticket can line up an hour before the celebration starts at West 48th St. in front of Nintendo NY. You’ll need to present your Warp Pipe Pass once you arrive, giving you access to the exciting event. Keep in mind that your reservation may be canceled if you get there five minutes after your scheduled time.

That does it for our guide on GameStop’s midnight release for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. To get ready for the launch, you can check our feature on six ways to prepare yourself for the sequel or explore any of the relevant links below for more content.

