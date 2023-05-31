Yomizuk Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Time your swim to the rise and fall of the tide to reach the Yomizuk Shrine.

Time for another spelunking adventure in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, folks! This time around it’s the Yomizuk Shrine, which is hidden at the edge of the Talus Plateau along the Lanayru Sea. Get your swimming trunks and mining hammer and let’s get to solving the Yomizuk Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Yomizuk Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To quickly find the Yomizuk Shrine in Zelda: TOTK, a bit of preparation is warranted, but not necessary. At the very least, you should have the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower unlocked as it makes reaching the shrine way easier.

More importantly, if you haven’t upgraded your stamina at all, you’re better off bringing some stamina food. Getting to the shrine involves swimming, and we wouldn’t want you drowning, you know?

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now, the entrance to the Yomizuk Shrine is a cave, situated at the edge of the Talus Plateau on Tarm Point. As you paraglide down, you’ll notice a few ancient ruins looking out over the cliff. Right at the center of the ruins is Tarm Point Cave. Jump down when you’re ready.

When you’re underground, take note of the tide. See how it reveals stalagmites? You need to reach the other end of the cavern, using the stalagmites as resting points.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

If you came prepared with stamina food, you can swim for much longer. About halfway through the cavern, you’ll see a breakable cave wall. Behind it is a bubbulfrog you can bully for a bubbul gem. After you reach the shrine, simply step inside to collect another Light of Blessing and a Diamond as your rewards!

That’s everything there is to solving the Yomizuk Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. When you leave, the quickest way out is to use Ascend. For more shrine guides, check out the links below!

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts