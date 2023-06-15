Utojis Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

More often than not, Tears of the Kingdom blocks off certain shrines, preventing you from simply walking in and collecting another Light of Blessing. The Utojis Shrine is like this; in fact, you won’t even know it exists unless you know where to look. If you’re having trouble tracking this one down, here’s where to find and how to solve the Utojis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Utojis Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The first part of solving the Utojis Shrine in Zelda: TOTK is actually finding the place. You won’t spot it looking down from up high as the shrine is housed in one of the many cave systems throughout the game.

Travel to Tobio’s Hollow Cave. To get there, launch from the Popla Foothills Skyview Tower and paraglide a short distance southeast. The entrance to the cave is at the bottom, on the side of the mountain facing north. There’s only one path, so head inside and kill a few Keese for their wings for later. Pick up one of the Zonai spears and stand on the platform next to the pond. In doing so, the platform glows, as does the hole in the stone structure across the pond. Attach a Keese Wing to the Zonai spear. You’ll have to drop a Keese Wing, then use Fuse. This allows the spear to stay aloft for much longer. Throw the Zonai spear through the hole. In doing so, the Utojis Shrine will appear and you can collect the Light of Blessing inside. Don’t forget to loot the chest for a Large Zonai Charge, too.

There you have it, folks: how to solve the Utojis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. As far as puzzles go, that was simple, yet effective. Now that you have that one done, how about another? The Jiukoum Shrine is only a short hike from your location or you can use the links below for more content!

