Turakawak Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

The newest Zelda game has introduced so many new ways to complete a puzzle that it can get confusing. Some shrine puzzles have obvious answers, whereas others might require something of a search to get there. Fortunately, these new mechanics can also help you cheat just a little. Here’s our walkthrough for the Turakawak shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Turakawak Shrine Walkthrough in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You’ll find the Turakawak shrine southwest of the Makurukis shrine at the coordinates -3496,-01973, 0066.

Part One

Don’t worry about the platform ahead of you. Instead, pick up the farther block to fuse it with the one closest to you. Position the block stack under this grate in the floor above.

Climb the block stack and use Ascend to get on the other side of the grate, putting you in a cage with the shrine’s hidden chest. Open it to receive a six-strength Magic Rod. Use Ascend again to get on top of the cage and continue on.

Part Two

Drop down the hole with the ladder and grab the stack of blocks, putting them against the ladder so you can climb back up.

Take the stack and put them near the stone cube so you can raise it to the nearby ledge at an angle. This might take a little finesse, but you should be able to make it so you can Ascend through the block using only a corner of it.

If you think you’ve got it, either unstick one cube or put them both under the stone cube and test it. You can complete the shrine if you see green when searching the cube’s edge with Ascend. There’s no way this is the proper solution, but it works.

Now you can grab the Light of Blessing and leave the shrine.

This concludes our Turakawak Shrine walkthrough for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more guides to help you explore Hyrule, take a look at our links (get it?) below.

