Makurukis Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

While plenty of shrines offer a hefty challenge, some just serve to improve your combat abilities. This means that, instead of a puzzle, you might get a little better at fighting. This shrine is along those lines, but there’s definitely a wrinkle. Here’s our full walkthrough for the Makurukis shrine in Zelds: Tears of the Kingdom.

Makurukis Shrine Walkthrough for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Makurukis shrine is northwest of the Sonapan shrine. You don’t need to bring anything special with you, as the shrine provides the necessary gear.

Similar to the Teniten shrine, Makurukis is a Combat Training shrine, but this time for Archery. If you don’t have a bow when you enter the shrine, there will be a rack to the left of your target construct with a five-strength Construct Bow.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

When you walk it far enough, the training construct will activate and let you know that the only way to do damage is through headshots. However, not simple headshots count. You have to aim for the red eyes of the construct specifically.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

After doing a shot or two to the proper area, the training will pause, and two other constructs will arrive. You will have to beat all three in order to finish this shrine. It’s not too much of a challenge. They will shoot arrows at you, but their accuracy isn’t all that great, and each arrow will likely hit for only a quarter of a heart.

The challenge will end with the last construct down, and the shrine exit door will open. The shrine chest will be just before the pedestal to get the Light of Blessing. You can open it for an 11-strength Strong Construct Bow.

This concludes our walkthrough of the Makurukis shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more guides to help Link be his best, check out the links below.

