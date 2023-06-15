Tokiy Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

It’s surprising just how many shrines in Tears of the Kingdom are found searching the various cave systems. The Tokiy Shrine is one of them, and it is by no means a walk in the park. Just finding the cave requires that you keep your eyes peeled, so let’s get started right away. Here’s where to find and how to solve the Tokiy Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Tokiy Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To find the Tokiy Shrine in Zelda: TOTK, you need to look for Oakle’s Navel Cave in East Necluda. It’s hugging the edge of Oakle’s Navel, a small body of water that will serve as your point of interest.

Enter Oakle’s Navel Cave. To reach the cave, launch from the Rabella Wetlands Skyview Tower and head for the Oakle’s Navel to the north. You’ll find the entrance to the cave at the water’s edge. Interact with the shrine crystal. Follow the path in the cave until you reach the shrine crystal inside. Interact with it to uncover a secret passage. Follow the beam of light. Pick up the crystal and follow the beam of light to reach the Tokiy Shrine. You’ll have to avoid several boulders that constantly spawn. To make your life easier, use Recall on one of them. Use Recall on the boulder. As you near the shrine, you’ll be forced into a narrow corridor with a boulder. Recall is your best friend, again. Drop the crystal into place and the Light of Blessing is yours, along with a Large Zonai Charge.

That’s all there is to solving the Tokiy Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Did you have a fun time outrunning the boulders? Let us know in the comments, as well as peruse the many more shrine guides and related content down below.

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts