Tauyosipun Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Sometimes I don’t appreciate TOTK’s Recall ability, but then shrines like the Tauyosipun Shrine remind it of how great its utility is. There’s more to the ability than just turning an enemy’s attack against them. Stretch out those logic skills by learning how to solve the Tauyosipun Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Tauyosipun Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Tauyospin Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom is definitely more involved than many others. To get started, you’ll find the shrine using the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower as your launch point.

However, if you have the Ijo-o Shrine unlocked as a fast travel point, it’ll bring you much closer. The latter option is even better if you have the entire Glide armor set.

Use Recall on the boulder. See how the ball falls from the chute, two at a time? Wait for the second boulder to land, then use Recall on the one in front and book it to the top of the slope. This keeps the boulders at bay and you can pass! Loot the hidden chest. Before you move onto the next puzzle, you’ll see a large golden gear. There’s another chute that pops out a chest. Use Recall on the gear and the chest will move the other way, toward you. Step on the pressure plate. In doing so, it’ll close a gate at the bottom of the ramp, closing the boulder inside. Use Ultrahand to place the nearby orb in the ramp. Use Recall on the boulder and it’ll push the orb up the ramp and into the hole. Use Recall on the orb. See the gap between the two ramps? Use Recall as the orb is within the gap, then immediately turn it off. This will kill the orb’s momentum. Place the orb in the dish and use Recall. There’s a ledge down below that’s getting passed by a dish above. Place the orb in the dish, wait for it to pass the ledge again, then use Recall on the orb. The ledge continues on but the orb stays back. Use Recall once it’s immediately above the ledge.

That’s all you’ll ever need to know about how to solve the Tauyosipun Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. After all that, you’ve earned the Light of Blessing at the end. Just don’t forget to hand them in for more health and stamina. Don’t have enough yet? Use the links below for more shrine guides!

