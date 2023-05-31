Taki-ihaban Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Taki-ihaban Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom is a great example of how well Nintendo hid dungeons. It blends in with the landscape, and that’s just the entrance itself. To make matters worse, a dangerous foe awaits inside. If you’re skilled at combat, or escaping, then here’s how to solve the Taki-ihaban Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Taki-ihaban Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you haven’t done so already, you should gain access to Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. It isn’t required, but does make it easier to spot the entrance to Taki-ihaban Shrine in Zelda: TOTK. On a side note, unlocking every tower is top priority, anyway. Two birds with one stone, right?

The Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower is located at coordinates ‘-1901, 1243, 0297.’ Follow the road west from Lookout Landing, then northwest when you come to the fork in the road. As you enter New Serenne Stable, you’ll see the tower atop the mountain.

Look southeast from the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower and you’ll see what appears to be a hole. Paraglide down to it and it’ll reveal Lindor’s Brow Cave. There’s only one path inside, so you won’t get lost.

Now, here’s the thing: getting to the Taki-ihaban Shrine isn’t hard. You just have to walk over and climb the wall. However, a group of Gloom Hands will spawn as you approach the shrine.

The good news is that you don’t have to fight them. There’s a sweet Gloom Sword in it for you if you do, The other good news is that the shrine doesn’t have a puzzle to solve. Just head inside, collect your Light of Blessing and be on your merry way.

That’s really all there is to solving the Taki-ihaban Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. I’d keep this location in mind for the Gloom Sword alone. Additionally, having access to Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower will allow you to earn a piece of the Glide armor set, which I rarely take off.

