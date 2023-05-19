Image Source: Nintendo

There’s huge amounts of weapons, armor and items players can loot and equip in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Each brings its own positives and negatives and can be acquired in a certain way. Here’s how to get the Gloom Sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as well as what it offers Link.

Getting the Gloom Sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

While some weapons, like the Master Sword, tie into Tears of the Kingdom’s overarching narrative, others are simply useful weapons to pick up and equip for certain quests and scenarios. That’s where the Gloom Sword comes in.

It is attained by defeating the Phantom Ganon. There are multiple Phantom Ganons across Hyrule and they don’t spawn in a set location, but players can expect to begin this battle when near Chasms, dense Gloom, or once they manage to defeat a Gloom Hand.

Areas where Phantom Ganon can spawn include: Korok Grove, Mount Lanayru Peak, Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower, North and South Lomei Labyrinths, he Lost Woods and the Goddess Springs.

There’s also a way to fight Phantom Ganon in a full on boss battle:

Head west from Rutile Lake. Initiate conversation with Kaffi, a NPC who will point you to a nearby cave. Paraglide to Tamio River Downstream Cave. Proceed through the Cave until attacked by Gloom Hands. Defeating these will spawn Phantom Ganon. Defeat Phantom Ganon and acquire the Gloom Sword and Demon King’s Bow.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The key to defeating Gloom Hands is to find high ground – their mobility is their strength and you won’t be able to outpace them on standard terrain.

After this, Phantom Ganon will spawn. He’s made of Gloom that expands threateningly. That’s why you’re best placed to defeat him by keeping your distance, equipping Gloom resistant armor and using bows and arrows effectively.

The Gloom Sword described in-game as a “slender sword with an ominous presence. It is said to end the life of anyone it touches. Its gloom will eventually wear down the body of its wielder.”

That’s one weakness of the sword – as Link uses it, his energy dwindles the longer it’s in his possession. Its base attack damage is 41 and it does offer Gloom Toll as a passive ability, meaning its weaknesses are negated to a solid extent.

That’s everything to know about acquiring the Gloom Sword in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In short, defeat Phantom Ganon! For everything else on TOTK, including how long it takes to beat, stay with us on Twinfinite.

About the author

Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts