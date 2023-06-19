O-ogim Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The O-ogim Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom is one of the many shrines that aren’t available right at the start. You can’t just find the shrine and walk inside—you have to solve a puzzle outside before you can collect another Light of Blessing. With this Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom O-ogim Shrine guide, you’ll have everything you need to find the solution.

O-ogim Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Since the inside of the O-ogim Shrine in Zelda: TOTK is another Rauru’s Blessing, you’ll need to find it first. Luckily, there are a couple ways to go about it, depending on which towers you have unlocked so far.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

To get there, either use the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower or the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower. The shrine’s coordinates are ‘2755, -1090, 0100,’ nestled in the rock wall at the Lanayru Promenade. Interact with the shrine when you’ve arrived.

Follow the beam of light. You notice the beam heads straight into a waterfall. See the stone structure built along the cliff? Climb up there to find a cave leading behind the waterfall. Break open the brown rock wall. There are two rock walls: one is black and the other is brown. Destroy the loose brown rock wall to uncover the shrine crystal. Beat up another Bubbulfrog. In the shrine crystal room, you’ll see two tiny waterfalls at the back. Use the one on the left to find a Bubbulfrog; the other contains a chest. Build a flying machine and hightail it back to the O-ogim Shrine. The black rock wall I mentioned earlier can be destroyed to reveal a Zonai Wing. In the same room with the crystal, grab the Zonai parts off the shelves (fan, steering stick, and a rocket) and build a flying machine.

Once you’ve returned, the O-ogim Shrine is unlocked and the rewards inside are yours. You’ll earn a Light of Blessing, naturally, but also a Big Battery from the not-so-hidden chest. If you have some more free time, there’s more related content down below, including our guide on the Zakusu Shrine. It’s just a short hike from the O-ogim Shrine!

