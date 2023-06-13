Nouda Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Every now and then in Zelda: TOTK, shrines will test your combat skills in unique ways. The Nouda Shrine, for example, removes all your items and armor, and forces you to survive. You still have your abilities, and weapons are scattered about, but so are packs of enemies. With patience, and this guide on how to solve the Nouda Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll make it through!

Nouda Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Unlike many of the shrines in Zelda: TOTK, the Nouda Shrine won’t be seen scouring the lands of Hyrule from up high. You have to go spelunking! From atop the Pikida Stonegrove Skyview Tower, you can paraglide all the way down to the Kopeeki Drifts, like so:

Enter the Kopeeki Drifts Cave. See how the Kopeeki Drifts slope downwards, like a funnel? Head to the deepest part of the Kopeeki Drifts to find the aptly named Kopeeki Drifts Cave. If you see a bunch of icy pillars in the cave, you’re in the right place. As you enter the cave, turn into the room to your right. There’s an ice variant Like Like back there. Its ice breath will create slabs of ice in the nearby pond that you can use to create a bridge to the Nouda Shrine. If you killed it already, then toss an Ice Emitter into the water to create the same effect. Defeat the Guardians of the Shrine of Light. You’ll find a set of arrows, an Old Wooden Bow, Thick Stick, and Wooden Stick as you come in. This is where using Fuse comes in handy, to make those old wooden sticks into formidable weapons. You can find a Shock Emitter, spikes, rocks, and materials from constructs to craft deadly arms.

Once the constructs are down, the door will unlock and the Nouda Shrine is solved in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This isn’t the first dungeon to strip Link to his undies. Try out the Otak Shrine for another good laugh or use the links below to find relevant content!

