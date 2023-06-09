Otak Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

On more than one occasion, shrines in TOTK will strip Link of his equipment, leaving nothing behind but his underwear and powers. The Otak Shrine is one of these dungeons, on top of having a puzzle to solve when the dust settles. With this guide on how to solve the Otak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can notch another shrine to your belt.

Otak Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To find the Otak Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom, you need to venture to the Icefall Foothills. It’s located far in the northwest region, near the Hebra North Summit.

Rather than set off on foot, use the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower as a launch point, then paraglide the rest of the way. Bring both stamina and cold-resistance food for your flight!

Enter the Icefall Foothills Cave. Unfortunately, the entrance is covered in ice, but a quick campfire or fire weapon makes short work of it. Head inside and follow the path to a dead end. Break the patch of ice. See the patch of ice on the ground? You can break it! This will take you deeper into the cave, to another room. You’ll find another ice wall that can be melted with fire, revealing the Otak Shrine. When you’re inside, be sure to grab the Thick Stick, Old Wooden Bow, and arrows. Defeat the Guardians of the Shrine of Light. All around the arena are traps, which include boulders, stone blocks, explosive barrels, and dry leaves accompanied by hanging braziers. If you’re confident in your combat skills, you can beat the constructs down with what’s been given. How you proceed is up to you!

Once the constructs are defeated, you’ll have officially solved the Otak Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. In addition to a Light of Blessing, you can loot a Mighty Construct Bow from the chest. There are more shrines out there, so be sure to try the links below to more guides!

