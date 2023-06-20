Kurakat Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Fancy a riddle? No? Well, the Kurakat Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom isn’t going to take ‘no’ for an answer. In fact, if you want the Light of Blessing inside, you need to play along. With that said, we understand if riddles aren’t your thing, so we put this Kurakat Shrine guide together just for you!

Kurakat Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To gain access to the Kurakat Shrine in Zelda: TOTK, you need to first complete the side quest ‘Dyeing to Find It.’ It’s located on Quatta’s Shelf, a region near the Lanayru Wetlands. The exact coordinates are 2399, -0524, 0154.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can quickly get there by paragliding from the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower and heading northeast. Aim for the large stone structure accompanied by a friendly steward construct.

Speak to the construct. The nearby stone structure is linked to the Kurakat Shrine—solve the riddle, solve the shrine. Stick a board into one of the stone slots. See how two of the sides have slots? Lift one of the wooden boards with Ultrahand and insert it into the slot. Ignore the face that has two; you want the face that only has one slot. Rest until morning. There’s a nearby campfire you can use to change the time of day. Cover the pattern with shadows. Use the crank to rotate the stone structure. You want the shadow of the structure to cover the entire stone pattern seen on the cliff. Two ends should stick out from the shadow (like in the screenshot), but it won’t line up perfectly until a few moments have passed.

Once the shadow is aligned, the Kurakat Shrine opens for you, and that’s your cue to head in. Without another puzzle to complete, the Light of Blessing is yours, including a Magic Scepter. If you’re in need of more help, we have a plethora of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom guides down below. In fact, the Maoikes Shrine is just across the Lanayru Wetlands.

