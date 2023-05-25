Kudanisar Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Sand is coarse, and rough, and irritating, and it gets everywhere.

The Kudanisar Shrine is among the more challenging puzzles in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You’ll be fussing over stamina-sapping sand and moving platforms, but hey, you’ll get to drive sand mobiles! We’ll make it easy for you by showing you how to solve the Kudanisar Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Kudanisar Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To reach the Kudanisar Shrine in Zelda: TOTK, you’re better off unlocking the Gerudo Highlands Skyview Tower. You’ll have an easy time paragliding down to the shrine, located at ‘-4168, -2144, 0050.’

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

More importantly, you’ll completely avoid the dangerous sand surrounding it. However, have a decent weapon on you; there are several hostile constructs nearby.

Cross the sand using wooden platforms, then scale the wall. Wade through only to reach each passing platform, collecting each one so that you have all three platforms to make a ramp. Use Recall if you need more time to grab the platforms. Step on the pressure plate. Cross the second river of sand using the same technique from before to reach the nearby ladder. Stand on the pressure plate to spawn a stone ball. It’ll get launched to the other side. We’ll worry about that later. Loot the first hidden chest. Stand atop the launcher and paraglide to the platform in the distance. Free the hanging chest and retrieve it with Ultrahand. Loot the second hidden chest. Hop into the sand mobile and travel caddy corner from your location. See the lone pillar? Use the wooden platforms to climb to the top. Breach the fortress for the stone ball. Drive your sand mobile underneath the ledge of the fortress, then use Ascend to slip through. Stick the ball to one of the two sand mobiles, then glue the sand mobiles together, like a train. Make your way back to the Shrine of Light. Create a ramp and position the ball into place. Take the few wooden walls nearby and create a ramp up to the shrine. Carry the stone ball up and drop it into the hole.

Now that you know how to solve the Kudanisar Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you can go on to collect your Light of Blessing. You’ve earned it after that doozy of a puzzle. If you want something easier, the Otutsum Shrine isn’t far off from your location. You’ll also find all sorts of guides with the links down below!

About the author

Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady is a Freelance Writer at Twinfinite. Though he's been at the site for only a year, Brady has been covering video games, and the industry itself, for the past three years. He focuses on new releases, Diablo 4, Roblox, and every RPG he can get his hands on. When Brady isn't focused on gaming, he's toiling away on another short story. More Stories by Brady Klinger-Meyers

Related Posts