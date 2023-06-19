Joniu Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The solution to the puzzle is to just chill out and enjoy the ride.

Making your way to the Joniu Shrine is quite the relaxing experience in Zelda: TOTK. It isn’t much of a puzzle, but rather a quiet boat ride to the shrine. With that said, you still need to look for it given its location. Luckily for you, our Joniu Shrine guide clues you in on the location and the solution.

Joniu Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Finding the Joniu Shrine in Tears of the Kingdom can be a bit of a drag. You’re looking for a small cave entrance that blends in with the mountain. It leads straight into the Rails Channel, a flowing stream that you’ll need to conquer to reach the shrine.

Enter the Rails Channel. The cave is located south of Ralis Pond, just outside Zora’s Domain, at these coordinates: 2918, 0505, 0155. Some notable fast travel points you can use to get there quicker are the Mogawak Shrine and the Upland Zorana Skyview Tower. Build a functioning boat. As you’ll see inside, the Rails Channel is constantly flowing, so you’ll need a good boat to reach the Joniu Shrine. Luckily, there are a variety of pieces scattered about the cave to craft your own boat. I opted for a single fan, a steering stick, and a long wooden wall. Make a pitstop for another Bubbul Gem. As you near the Joniu Shrine, keep your eyes on the right rock wall. Eventually, you’ll see a small opening that leads to a Bubbulfrog. Shake it down for another gem! Deliver the crystal. Once you’re ashore, interact with the shrine to initiate the quest, then deliver the crystal. Inside is a Light of Blessing and a Large Zonai Charge.

That wraps up our TOTK Joniu Shrine guide, folks. See? It was less a puzzle and more like an opportunity to test out your Ultrahand skills. At any rate, do keep in mind that you should be upgrading your health and stamina with the Light of Blessings you earn throughout the game!

