Jogou Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

The best part about the Jogou Shrine in TOTK is the lack of a puzzle. It won’t be a walk in the park, though; the path leading up to it is quite daunting. You’ll be fighting off a variety of monsters along the way while simultaneously spelunking in a dank, dark cave. Using our Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Jogou Shrine guide, it won’t be as challenging.

Jogou Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In Zelda: TOTK, the Jogou Shrine is found underneath Mount Lanayru, inside an underground cavern. Given how it is, the Mount Lanayru Skyview Tower is a solid starting point.

Alternatively, if you’ve been through the O-ogim Shrine already, fast travel to it instead. Either way, make a stop just outside the Lanayru Road – East Gate.

Enter the Lanayru Road East Cave. The cave is located at these coordinates: 3064, -1132, 0102. Jump off the side of the bridge into the water below and follow the river east. Reach the end of the cave. There’s only one path; you can’t get lost. You’ll come to a large cavern with a thick pillar at the center. It features a hole near the top where you’ll see the lights from the Jogou Shrine shining through. Retrieve the Bubbul Gem. Before you press on, circle around the pillar to the other side. You’ll come across a small opening with a Bubbulfrog inside. Beware of the Bokoblins though! Access Jogou Shrine by destroying a rock wall. You have two options: climb into the hole you saw earlier or destroy a rock wall. I suggest the latter given how slippery the walls are without proper equipment. The rock wall is near the cave you found the Bubbulfrog in.

That’s all there is to the Jogou Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. You won’t have to put up with another puzzle, either—the journey was the challenge. Along with the Light of Blessing inside, you can also loot a Hearty Elixir from the chest. With that said and done, if power is what you’re seeking, don’t forget to collect Sage’s Will, too!

