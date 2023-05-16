Image Source: Nintendo

Everybody makes mistakes, and trying to decide between a Heart Container and Stamina Vessel can be especially nerve-wrecking in the early game in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Thankfully, there is a way to respec Link’s attributes, even if the method itself is a little confusing and somewhat convoluted. Here’s how to respec in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Respec Heart Containers and Stamina Vessels in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In order to respec Link’s attributes in Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll need to complete two side quests titled Who Goes There? and A Deal With the Statue. It’s important to note that Who Goes There? will only become available once you’ve exhausted all dialogue options with Scorpis at the Emergency Bunker, and once the Gloom has started to set in Lookout Landing.

This means that if you’re still very early on in the game, you may not have access to this quest, and you’ll need to explore further and see more of the main story first. Don’t fret if Scorpis doesn’t inform you of Jerrin’s troubles yet, just keep playing till you naturally reach that point.

Either way, once Scorpis does talk to you about Jerrin, head down to the Emergency Bunker and speak with her to start Who Goes There?. This quest will lead you through the Royal Hidden Passage underneath Lookout Landing, and it’ll bring you to the cursed statue itself.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Speak with the cursed statue to start the quest titled A Deal With the Statue, and you’ll be able to respec your Heart Containers and Stamina Vessels.

How to Use the Cursed Statue

Respeccing in Tears of the Kingdom can be a bit of a pain, as you need to pay Rupees to start the process. Interact with the statue and offer up either a Heart Container or Stamina Vessel for 100 Rupees, then buy back the essence for 120 Rupees.

Once you buy back the essence, you can convert it into either a Heart Container or Stamina Vessel, allowing you to essentially reallocate all of the Blessings of Light you’ve accrued so far.

That’s all you need to know about how to respec in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

