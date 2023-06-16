How to make Veggie Cream Soup in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Tears of the Kingdom’s recipe book is quite extensive, making each dish tricky to discover and remember. This includes the Veggie Cream Soup recipe, which we’ve outlined how you can make and where to gather the ingredients for it below.

Veggie Cream Soup Recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

This dish contains 3-4 different ingredients, depending on which variant of it you’d like to create. The handy thing about this recipe is that if you have Rupees to spare, you’ll only need to visit a minimum of two different locations to pick up all of the different Materials you’ll need, making preparation fairly quick and easy. Here are the ingredients for Veggie Cream Soup:

Fresh Milk

Rock Salt

Any Carrot or Pumpkin

Where to Find the Ingredients

To help you plan out where you’d most prefer to do Link’s grocery shopping, or where to best scavenge for missing ingredient out in the wild, here are the locations in which you can obtain each of these needed ingredients:

Fresh Milk, Swift Carrots, and Fortified Pumpkins can all be purchased at the same time from the General Goods Store in Haterno Village .

can all be purchased at the same time from the . You can also obtain Fresh Milk from Haterno Pasture by trading Acorns with the NPC named Dantz.

from by trading Acorns with the NPC named Dantz. Rock Salt can be purchased from Gerudo Town’s General Goods Store . Alternatively, you can also find Rock Salt while mining and destroying various ores in caves around Hyrule.

can be purchased from . Alternatively, you can also find while mining and destroying various ores in caves around Hyrule. You can also purchase Swift Carrots from the General Goods Store in Kakariko Village .

from the . You can purchase Fortified Pumpkins in bulk from Olken’s Pumpkin Store in Kakariko Village , even receiving a freebie on your first visit.

in bulk from , even receiving a freebie on your first visit. Endura Carrots can most commonly be found at Satori Mountain (-2280, -0402, 0399).

Depending on which Carrot or Pumpkin Material you use in the recipe, you will receive a variant of the dish that also grants a special bonus condition on consumption, such as a temporary boost to Defence, Speed, or restore Stamina. Alternatively, you can also use a combination of any two different Carrot or Pumpkin ingredients to create a plain Veggie Cream Soup dish, as cooking with more than bonus condition ingredient causes the different properties to cancel each other out.

How to Make Veggie Cream Soup in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

To cook a dish in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you will first need to set yourself up with a suitable Cooking Pot. The easiest way to do this is by travelling to Lookout Landing Skyview Tower, and entering the Lookout Landing underground bunker, where there is one that Link is free use as he wishes.

Alernatively, there are also a few Cooking Pots located in the wilderness of Hyrule, most commonly found in enemy camps or areas of shelter. Some of these may require you to light them with a Flint or Fire Weapon, so ensure you have one of these pieces of equipment if you’re choosing to cook in the wild.

If you can’t find a Cooking Pot in the wild, you can make one yourself as a last resort. To do so, you’ll need to create a campfire by igniting a bundle of wood, and then place a Zonai Pot overtop, which will create a functioning Cooking Pot. Unfortunately, Zonai Pots can only be obtained from Zonai Device Dispensers, which are limited in numbers, making it quite a hassle if you don’t already have one sitting in a Zonai Capsule within your inventory.

Once you have your chef’s station set up and ready to go, press the + button on your Joy-con or controller to open Link’s inventory, and then scroll over to the Materials tab. Now select and hold the assortment of ingredients listed earlier in this guide. In my case, I’ve gone for the combination of both a Swift Carrot and Fortified Pumpkin alongside the compulsory Fresh Milk and Rock Salt to ensure I get just a basic variant of Veggie Cream Soup.

Now that Link is holding all of the necessary components in his arms, you’ll need to walk up to the Cooking Pot, and press A once the ‘cook’ prompt appears on screen. This will make Link throw all of the ingredients into the pot with a splash and complete your dish with a wait time of just a few seconds while a simple cooking animation plays.

After a brief moment, the dish will be completed, and you’ll receive 1x Veggie Cream Soup to add to your inventory. Remember, you can also experiment with creating more beneficial variants of this dish by testing out the process with various Carrot and Pumpkin ingredients, allowing you add extra bonus effects and further benefit from consumption of the dish when roaming Hyrule.

Now that you’re an expert of creating the Veggie Cream Soup recipe, why not learn a few other dishes to help fill out Link’s in-game recipe book and become a Hylian Master Chef? If you’ve already stocked your inventory with delicious cooked food, you could also embrace your inner alchemist and fix up some Elixirs to help give you an edge over powerful enemies. After all, there’s always something new to learn in the land of Hyrule.

For more helpful news, lists, and gameplay guides, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide variety of Zelda topics covering everything you’ll need to assist you on your journey as Link, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more help.

