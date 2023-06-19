How to make Vegetable Risotto in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Recipes, including the Vegetable Risotto dish, can often be tricky to discover and remember in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Don’t worry, though; we’ve outlined exactly how to make this dish and where you can source all the needed ingredients, so follow along below for all the information you’ll need.

Vegetable Risotto Recipe in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Vegetable Risotto is a dish that can be crafted with a combination of four to five different ingredients. To help you prepare everything you’ll need, we’ve gone ahead and listed these ingredients below:

Rock Salt

Goat Butter

Hylian Rice

Any Vegetable

Vegetable Risotto can be made with any Vegetable for the fourth ingredient, but if you’re struggling to determine which Materials will work, a few suitable choices are Fortified Pumpkin, Swift Carrot, Stambulb, Hylian Tomato and Spicy Pepper.

Depending on which Vegetable ingredient you choose, your Vegetable Risotto dish may even grant a bonus status condition or effect when consumed, such as a boost to Link’s Speed, Stealth, or Stamina. These variants will be identified by their slightly different title, such as Tough Vegetable Risotto, or Enduring Vegetable Risotto.

Alternatively, you can also choose to use two different Vegetables with bonus effects to create a basic ‘Vegetable Risotto’ dish, as combining two different ingredients with effects in a dish causes them to cancel each other out.

Where to Get Vegetable Risotto Ingredients in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If you don’t currently have the needed Materials in your inventory to craft a Vegetable Risotto, you’ll need to ensure you have a few Rupees to spare, as some of the ingredients for this dish are unable to be found in the wild, meaning Link will have to make a trip to certain stores to source them.

Rock Salt can be purchased from the General Goods Store in Goron City . You can also obtain Rock Salt by breaking various Ore Deposits found within the mining areas and caves of Hyrule, so as long as you have a Heavy Weapon, such as a Rock Hammer, you should be all set for your mining endeavors.

can be purchased from the . You can also obtain Rock Salt by breaking various Ore Deposits found within the mining areas and caves of Hyrule, so as long as you have a Heavy Weapon, such as a Rock Hammer, you should be all set for your mining endeavors. Goat Butter can’t be obtained from the wilderness of Hyrule, but it can be purchased from the General Goods Stores at Hateno Village , Kakariko Village, and Rito Village .

can’t be obtained from the wilderness of Hyrule, but it can be purchased from the at , Kakariko Village, and . Hylian Rice can be purchased from the General Goods Stores at Hateno Village, Zora’s Domain, and Lookout Landing . You can also scavenge for Hylian Rice on your own by cutting down long grass with a sharp melee weapon throughout most areas in Hyrule. If you need some more help or extra specifics on exactly where to go, then check out our complete guide for obtaining Hylian Rice.

can be purchased from the at and . You can also scavenge for Hylian Rice on your own by cutting down long grass with a sharp melee weapon throughout most areas in Hyrule. If you need some more help or extra specifics on exactly where to go, then check out our complete guide for obtaining Hylian Rice. Vegetables can be purchased from a variety of General Goods Stores across Hyrule and foraged from the wilderness of Hyrule. However, the best place to quickly source Vegetables is Hateno Village’s General Goods Stores, which stocks a variety of Fortified Pumpkins, Swift Carrots, and Hylian Tomatoes.

How to Make Vegetable Risotto in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Prior to putting on Link’s chef hat and cooking up a storm, you’ll first need to ensure you have a suitable Cooking Pot to work with. Cooking Pots can be found in the wilderness of Hyrule located at various enemy campgrounds or shelter locations. However, they aren’t always lit and ready to use, so you may also need to have a Flint or Fire Weapon to ignite the flame.

Alternatively, you can create your own Cooking Pot when roaming the lands by finding a suitable section of terrain to set it up, preferable under some shelter incase of any rain. Now you’ll need to place a pile of wood from your inventory and use a Fire Weapon or Flint to ignite the wood and turn it into a campfire. Finally, you’ll need to place a Zonai Pot directly over the campfire to create a Cooking Pot.

Unfortunately, this method can be quite a hassle due to all the different Materials involved, especially because there are limited Zonai Device Despensers in the game, meaning you’re unlikely to have a bulk stock of Zonai Pots inside the Zonai Capsules you carry in your inventory.

Thankfully, there’s a much easier method for locating a Cooking Pot, but it will require you to give up whatever you’re currently doing out and about in the land of Hyrule and Fast Travel to Lookout Landing’s Skyview Tower. Once you’ve reached this destination, exit the tower into Lookout Landing, and head into the underground bunker. Here you will find a Cooking Pot that Link is free to use as he wishes.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now that you’ve collected all the required ingredients and found a suitable Cooking Pot to set up your dish, go ahead and press the + button on your controller or Joy-con to open Link’s inventory. Now scroll across to the Materials tab, and press X to select and hold the recipe ingredients mentioned earlier in this guide.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In my case, I’ve opted to use a Fortified Pumpkin for the Vegetable ingredient of my recipe, as it will add the Tough property to the completed dish and provide Link with a temporary boost to his Defence on consumption. Once all of these ingredients are selected and held, press B to exit out of your inventory, and approach the Cooking Pot.

As you get closer, you will notice a ‘cook’ prompt appear on your screen, so go ahead and press A to confirm this decision. Link will now drop all of the ingredients into the Cooking Pot with a splash and begin the cooking process.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now you’ll only need to wait a few seconds while a short cooking animation plays. After a quick moment, your dish will be complete and you will receive 1x Vegetable Risotto to add to your inventory.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Now that you know how to make this dish, you can experiment with creating different variants of the dish by swapping out the Vegetable ingredient. This will allow you to receive different bonus effects from the Vegetable Risotto dish, such as Stamina boosts, Speed boosts, and Resistance, all of which can come in handy when exploring Hyrule or going up against tough enemies.

Alternatively, you can also try making some use out of the spare Monster Parts in your Inventory to craft some Elixirs, which work very nicely alongside cooked dishes to provide Link with various buffs and get the edge over his opponents.

About the author

Grace Black Grace is a writer, digital artist, and character illustrator from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for seven months and in the games industry for a year. She's a horror enthusiast, occasional anime enjoyer, and die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of. More Stories by Grace Black

Related Posts