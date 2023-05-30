How to Get Green Tunic in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

For those who love Link’s more traditional looks, the newest game keeps those as clothing options if you can find them. While Breath of the Wild locked certain outfits behind a hefty challenge, this time, it is all about knowing where to look. Here’s how to get the Green Tunic in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Green Tunic Location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In Breath of the Wild, the Green Tunic was locked behind solving all of the game’s 120 shrines. Fortunately, that’s not the case in Tears of the Kingdom. Instead, you can find the Green Tunic (referred to as the Tunic of the Wild) and accompanying outfit parts hidden around the Depths in chests. Specifically, they are found within massive skeletons around the Depths.

The Tunic of the Wild is found in the southwest corner of the Depths, in the Gerudo Dark Skeleton area. You’ll want to make your way to the skull, and that will be where you find the chest. The coordinates are -4877, -3720, -0458.

Trousers of the Wild Location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Green Tunic pantaloons are in the volcano-like area in the northeast of the Depths at the Eldin Dark Skeleton. If you don’t have it, return to Goron City to purchase the Flamebreaker set to survive the area. Your best path to this area is to drop in through the Skull Lake Chasm. Be aware of the Stalnox boss fight at the bottom, but there is a breakable rock wall you can exit through.

Once through, head west, and It is an almost straight shot once you reach the Katijabis Lightroot. You are heading toward the Elden Dark Skeleton at the coordinates 1672, 3723, -0561.

Cap of the Wild Location in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In the far northwest of the Depths is the Hebra Dark Skeleton region. This is not all that far east of the Kato Lightroot, so you should use that as a spot to start your glide and reach it.

The chest that contains the Cap of the Wild is inside the head of the massive skeleton at the coordinates -3956, 3723, -8858.

This is everything you need to know to get Link’s traditional Green Tunic outfit for yourself in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more equipment guides to help you bulk up for all the fights in Hyrule, check out our links below.

