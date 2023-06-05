The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has an extensive variety of unique Materials located around the map of Hyrule that Link can discover, collect, and use for various activities such as cooking dishes, making elixirs, and fusing new weapons. However, some of these Materials have proven themselves much harder to find than others. If you’re having trouble getting your hands on Bladed Rhino Beetles, then look no further; we have all the information you’ll need. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get Bladed Rhino Beetles in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Bladed Rhino Beetle Locations in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Bladed Rhino Beetles, much like a few other insect-like Materials in the game, can be tricky to find, as they can sometimes blend into their surroundings. Usually, the easiest location to get your hands on any rare bugs and monster parts would be from Beedle, the traveling salesman. Unfortunately, Beedle does not seem to stock Bladed Rhino Beetles (Yet he’ll be very interested in purchasing or trading for them if Link has one!). This means that the only option is a good old-fashioned bug hunt.

The best place for searching and finding Bladed Rhino Beetles is Bronas Forest in the Faron Region. If you’re having trouble finding you way to Bronas Forest, then feel free to refer to the screenshot below for some help.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

Bladed Rhino Beetles can be found sitting on the trees within this forest. However, to encounter them, it will need to be both nighttime and not raining. If you find yourself stuck in rainy weather, or needing to skip ahead a few in-game hours until nighttime, then I’d recommend setting up a campfire to change the time of day. This will also cycle through the weather forecast and hopefully get rid of the rain.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

It’s also quite easy to startle the various Beetles in the game, which can cause them to fly away and disappear after finally encountering one. To prevent this, it’s recommended to give Link a boost to his stealth before beginning your Bladed Rhino Beetle hunt. You can do this by equipping a set of Armor that provides stealth bonuses, or consuming stealth-based dishes or elixirs.

That’s everything you need to know about how to get Bladed Rhino Beetles in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. For more helpful gameplay guides, news, and lists, check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a wide variety of Zelda topics covering everything you’ll need to assist you on your Tears of the Kingdom adventure, so feel free to scroll down and look through our related links below for more help.

About the author

Grace Black Grace is a writer, digital artist, and character illustrator from New Zealand with a love for fiction and storytelling. Grace has been writing for Twinfinite for seven months and in the games industry for a year. She's a horror enthusiast, occasional anime enjoyer, and die-hard Ghost-Type Pokemon fangirl. Her favorite video games include Overwatch 2, Life is Strange, The Last of Us, and Pokemon - all of which she will never tire of. More Stories by Grace Black

Related Posts