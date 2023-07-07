How to Enter Construction Site Cave In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features numerous caves scattered throughout Hyrule, and among them is the Construction Site Cave. You may accidentally stumble on this location when exploring Hudson’s construction site, but you will soon discover your path blocked by metal bars. If you can’t find a way to get past this obstacle, don’t worry because we can tell you how to enter the forbidden room!

Zelda: TOTK Construction Site Cave Entrances

The Construction Site Cave has three entrances in total. Two are blocked by metal bars, and only one can lead you into the room. You can ignore the east entrance (3753, 1538, 0087) since there’s nothing noteworthy inside, but you definitely want to visit the west entrance at 3666, 1547, 0089.

Although you can’t access the room inside the cave, you will find a Bubbulfrog hanging on the ceiling. You can shoot the creature with your bow and obtain another Bubbul Gem for Koltin.

However, if you want to get past the metal bars, you must enter the north entrance by jumping into the Construction Site Well (3719, 1586, 0090). To continue your progress, you have to destroy two layers of breakable walls using Bomb Flowers. Ensure you are at a safe distance before shooting, or you may get hurt from the blast due to the cramped space.

Inside the locked chamber, you will find several Zonai device capsules, such as Small Wheel and Rocket, on the ground. Unfortunately, you won’t get anything else in the cave, but hey, at least you can satisfy your curiosity. After all, Tears of the Kingdom is about getting distracted from your quest to save Zelda and beat Ganondorf.

