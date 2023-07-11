How to Complete the Six Dragons Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Six Dragons side adventure is the third puzzle you must solve to unveil the secrets in the Thyphlo Ruins. The stone slate will instruct you to show the power of the Sage of Water in front of the six dragons. Since countless statues are scattered in these ruins, some Tears of the Kingdom players may have trouble finding the correct dragons. To prevent you from wasting time, you can read this guide to find out the six dragons’ location!

Zelda: TOTK Six Dragons Location

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

The six dragons mentioned by the stone slate are located on the northwest side of the Thyphlo Ruins at 0189, 3172, 0174. Please be careful when walking toward this place because you may encounter some Soldier Constructs guarding the area.

When you arrive, you will see six dragon heads facing each other in a semi-circle. You must activate the Sage of Water’s ability by approaching Sidon and pressing A. Once you’re covered by a water shield, you can stand at the center of the dragon statues and perform a charged attack.

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

You will need to hold the Y button for several seconds and hear Link‘s sword powering up. When your stamina wheel is almost fully spent, you can release your hold to launch a circle of water attack.

If you perform this correctly, a small hidden chamber will rise from the ground north of the six dragon statues. Inside the structure, you will discover a treasure chest containing five pieces of Opal.

Now that you’ve completed the Six Dragons side adventure, you can move on to the last stone slate and start the Long Dragon quest. Like previous puzzles, you must display the power of a Sage; this time, it is the Sage of Lightning’s turn. I highly recommend completing this chain quest since you can get one of the legendary swords in Tears of the Kingdom, the Dusk Claymore!