How to Complete the Long Dragon Quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The Long Dragon side adventure is the fourth puzzle in the Investigate Thyphlo Ruins chain quest. The stone slate will task you to display the Sage of Lightning’s power at the tail of the long dragon that protects the mountain of death. Since numerous statues exist in the area, many Tears of the Kingdom players may struggle to locate this specific dragon. Luckily for you, we have the perfect guide to help you out!

Zelda: TOTK the Long Dragon Location

The long dragon statue you’re searching for is on the Thyphlo Ruins’ eastern side. The head of the dragon will be looking out toward Death Mountain from the edge of the island at 0450, 3030,0177. You can follow the dragon’s body to find its tail and even discover a tired Korok looking for its friend on your way.

At the end of the statue, you will find a square platform on the ground (0450, 3085, 0175). You must activate the Sage of Lightning’s power by approaching Riju and pressing the A button. Once the lightning field covers the square rock, you can shoot an arrow to call down a lightning bolt on the platform.

The stone slab will rise and reveal a small hidden compartment containing a treasure chest. After you grab the three Topaz from the chest, the side quest will be marked as complete, and you can inform Kazul about your progress.

Once you finish the Long Dragon side adventure and the three other stone slate puzzles, a secret underground chamber will reveal itself in the Thyphlo Ruins. Inside, you will discover a record detailing the purpose of this location and a treasure chest containing the Dusk Claymore. It is one of several legendary weapons in Tears of the Kingdom and was once the prized sword of the Hyrule royal family.