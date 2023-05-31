How to Beat Queen Gibdo in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Image Credit: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In order to remove the sand shroud from the Gerudo territory, you must defeat Queen Gibdo and her spawns which have infested the Lightning Temple. Although this monster is arguably the hardest temple boss in the game, it is still possible to beat her on the first try. If you need help beating Queen Gibdo in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this guide can offer you some useful tips to take down this creature.

Zelda: TOTK Queen Gibdo Boss Fight Guide

Unlike other temple bosses, you must face Queen Gibdo twice in TOTK: before entering the Lightning Temple and after completing the dungeon. Luckily, the strategy to beat her in both fights is similar, and the best weapons to bring are a powerful bow and a lot of arrows.

Like regular Gibdos, Queen Gibdo will be invulnerable to physical hits until you weaken her with a magical attack. Luckily, you have Riju as your companion, and you can use her lightning to make the boss vulnerable.

I suggest keeping a lot of distance from the boss during the fight and only approaching Queen Gibdo when she’s staggered. The monster has a lot of AoE attacks that are almost impossible to dodge if you’re too close to the boss.

When you’ve reduced Queen Gibdo’s health to half, the second phase will begin, and the four Gibdo hives will activate. You must immediately strike down these nests using Riju’s power so you won’t get overwhelmed by enemies.

As a bonus, each hive that you destroy will reveal a hole in the ceiling that lets out a ray of light into the arena. You can stand under the sunlight to prevent the monsters from reaching you while you take down the other nests.

To kill regular Gibdos, you must also weaken them with elemental attacks. Instead of wasting Riju’s lightning, you can fuse an elemental material, such as Fire Fruits and Shock Fruits, to your arrow. Elemental gemstones are also good alternatives since they can unleash AoE blasts that can hit several Gibos simultaneously.

Once the regular enemies are gone, you can focus your attention back on Queen Gibdo. Without her spawns as a distraction, the boss won’t be able to put up much of a fight, and you can use the recommended strategy to finally defeat her.

That is the end of our guide on how to beat Queen Gibdo in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

