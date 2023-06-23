Gikaku Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you won’t find the Gikaku Shrine wandering the lands of Hyrule. Instead, look to the skies, where the floating islands are. It’s a wild, exhilarating ride all the way to the top. However, we recommend using our Gikaku Shrine guide to keep yourself from drifting too far.

Gikaku Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Where you’ll start your journey for the Gikaku Shrine in TOTK is at the Ulri Mountain Skyview Tower. Once you regain control of Link, at the height of your jump, pop the paraglider and head for Sokkala Sky Archipelago.

Hijack the flying machine and cross the gap to the Sky Mine islands in the distance. You only have to reach the lowest of the four sky islands; in fact, you’ll be starting there, anyway.

Activate the Gikaku Shrine, then the Zonai archway nearby. Both structures are right next to each other on the same sky island. The Zonay archway almost resembles a portal. This activates the series of launchers you’ll be using to gain altitude. Aim for the sky island in the distance. Aim the launcher towards the sky island above (use the screenshot as a reference). Aim for the floating, glowing sky island. In the distance, you’ll see an orb and a jagged, floating rock. That jagged rock is your target. First, launch one of the nearby stone cubes. With the floating platform out of the way, you can launch yourself to the jagged rock. Drop the sky crystal and deliver it to the Gikaku Shrine. After you land on the jagged, floating rock, pick up the crystal and drop it down to the island below. Yes, it will be fine! If you want you can skydive past it, land before the crystal does, then use Recall if it manages to bounce off the island.

With the green crystal in place, the Gikaku Shrine appears and the puzzle is solved. Head inside to receive Rauru’s Blessing, which also includes a chest containing a Ruby. That’s a good find, too if you combine it with a Magic Rod or Magic Scepter. If you’re looking for more secrets or tips for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you’ll find the links below.

