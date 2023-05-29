Gatanisis Shrine Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location
In the Gatanisis Shrine, timing is crucial.
If you’re snooping around Akkala Highlands for another shrine in Zelda: TOTK, you’re bound to come across the Gatanisis Shrine. The puzzle itself might appear simple in presentation, but it’ll test your timing. With this guide, we’ll teach you where to locate and how to solve the Gatanisis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Gatanisis Shrine Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Before you can step foot in Gatanisis Shrine, you’ll need to find it in Zelda: TOTK. It’s far off the beaten path, hidden near the edges of the map. There’s an easy way to find it if you’ve been following the main story.
- Fast travel to the Ihen-a Shrine.
You’ll find Ihen-a Shrine atop the Ploymus Mountain. It’s really close to one of the main story objectives, so you should find it naturally. If not, it’s at these coordinates: 3787, 0577, 0486.
- Paraglide to Gatanisis Shrine.
Paraglide all the way down to the Gatanisis Shrine. It’s located just before Knuckel Island at 4498, 0825, 0095. Having a few bits of stamina food wouldn’t hurt.
- Loot the hidden chest.
Before you do anything, jump onto the platform and stand under the target. Use Ascend to reach the other side where the hidden chest is located.
- Time your Recall to hit the target.
Now, stand on the small bit that sticks out of the springy platform. It’s a convenient place to stand while you complete the puzzle. Wait for the ball to fall, bounce, roll two-thirds of the way to the edge (as seen in the screenshot), then use Recall.
- Reach the Shrine of Light.
You aren’t done with the spring yet. Like in the previous step, wait for the ball to reach the end, then use Recall again to reach the Shrine of Light above.
And that’s all there is to solving the Gatanisis Shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It might take a few tries to get the timing right, so try a few dry runs first to get a feel for the physics. If you’re looking for more shrines or just Zelda guides in general, use the links below!
