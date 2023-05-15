Gasas Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location
This definitely isn’t how you’re supposed to solve this shrine.
Shrines are a great way to flex your skills in various ways. They help players figure out the best method to use the game’s trickiest mechanics. Some might be harder than others, but things also come down to trickery. That’s somewhat the case with this specific shrine. Here’s our full walkthrough for the Gasas shrine in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
Gasas Shrine Walkthrough for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
The Gasas shrine is found northwest of the Turakawak shrine, tucked away in a canyon with the coordinates -4152, 0098, 0040.
Part One
Shoot the cube down and then use it to jump over the gap. Don’t worry about picking it up; you won’t need it again.
Take the cube in front of the stairs and hang it over the edge of the platform next to it just enough that you can use Ascend to get through it.
Fuse these two boards and use them to cross the gap.
Once crossed, pick them back up and place them under the hanging chest to collect the Large Zonai Charge.
Turn around with the boards still connected and lodge them against the wall under the chest. Move the cube up to connect to a corner of the boards to ensure they won’t accidentally fall.
When you think it’s safe, shoot the chest, and it should tumble down the boards to your feet. Open it for the Small Key to unlock the door to the next part.
Part Two
Separate the boards and angle them just right to they will fit through the door.
Reconnect them and place them under the ball. Shoot the ball and immediately pick it up with the Ultrahand. It shouldn’t roll, but you can never be too careful.
The shrine exit will open once you place the ball in the hole behind you.
You can now collect the Light of Blessing and leave the shrine.
Thus concludes our Gasas Shrine walkthrough for Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Check out our links below for more tips and tricks on surviving the deadlier Hyrule.
About the author
- Gemimik Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location
- How to Complete the Abandoned Laborer in Tears of the Kingdom
- All Bargainer Statue Locations in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Turakawak Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location
- Makurukis Puzzle Solution in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – How to Solve & Hidden Chest Location